Militant killed in Baramulla: Police

A militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Saloosa village of Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, identified the slain militant as LeT commander Anees alias Chota Sultan from Pakistan.

“Sultan was active since 2018 and was operating in Sopore, Zainageer and Bandipora areas. An AK-47 rifle and 5 magazines were recovered from the slain militant,” he said.

DIG north Kashmir, Sulaiman Chowdhary, and Commander 10-RR, Niresh Mishra, said the operation was launched on intelligence input which lasted for around five hours.

“After receiving inputs about the presence of militants in Chak-e-Saloosa village, a joint team of army’s 52-RR, CRPF and police cordoned the area at around 11 am on Saturday. During the cordon and search operation, militants fired upon security forces, triggering an encounter. During the exchange of fire, a militant was killed,” the DIG said.

It is the second encounter in six days in the area. Three militants and five security forces personnel including two army soldiers, two CRPF personnel and a policeman were killed in the area on Monday.