'Militant killed in Keran sector'

A militant was killed when a group he was part of tried to infiltrate in Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said.

He said the operation was still in progress.

“Suspicious movement of unidentified militants was detected at the Line of Control in Keran sector of Kupwara district on Thursday afternoon. The militants trying to infiltrate were intercepted by the alert troops.

“The infiltration bid was foiled, during which a militant was killed and an AK47 rifle recovered from the spot. The operation is in progress,” he said.