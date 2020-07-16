Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Kupwara,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 12:42 AM

'Militant killed in Keran sector'

Altaf Baba
Kupwara,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 12:42 AM
File Pic

A militant was killed when a group he was part of tried to infiltrate in Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said.

He said the operation was still in progress.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Flu shot must to prevent people from falling sick, says Kashmir doctors' body

Representative Image

Youth killed, father injured after concrete slab collapses in Budgam

Image Source: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter Handle

Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir

GK Photo

Kangan landslide: Srinagar-Leh highway blocked for 2nd day

“Suspicious movement of unidentified militants was detected at the Line of Control in Keran sector of Kupwara district on Thursday afternoon. The militants trying to infiltrate were intercepted by the alert troops.

“The infiltration bid was foiled, during which a militant was killed and an AK47 rifle recovered from the spot. The operation is in progress,” he said.

Related News