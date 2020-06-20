Militant killed in Kulgam encounter; gunfight on

One militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter in Lokhdipora-Pudshoo village of Nehama in southern Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

A police official said that army’s 34 RR, police and CRPF launched a joint operation in the orchards of the village located at the boarder of Shopian following inputs about the presence of militants.

“As the forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire. The fire was retaliated triggering an encounter, ” he said.

A police official said in the initial exchange of fire one unidentified militant has been killed.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the operation was continuing.

2G internet services have been snapped in Kulgam district to thwart any protests.

This is the 10 encounter in south Kashmir in June in which so far 32 militants have been killed.