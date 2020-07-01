Militant killed in Rajouri encounter

Army and police on Wednesday said they intercepted a group of militants trying to sneak in across Line of Control in Rajouri, killing one militant and pushing others back.

“At around 5:30 am, troops of Keri battalion manning forward posts in Barat Gala area in Bhimber Gali Rajouri intercepted a group of militants who had almost reached near forward posts of the army. On being challenged, the militants resorted to fire on army posts which was retaliated and one of the militants was killed,” an official said.

Other militants, the official said, who were two to three in number were pushed back with one among them seen in injured condition.

“A major search operation was launched by security forces in the area which was going on when last reports poured in,” said the official.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devander Anand said, “One AK-47 rifle was recovered. The search operation is in progress.”