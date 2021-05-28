Militant killed in Shopian

A local militant was killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Ganawpora Arshipora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday afternoon. The slain militant was identified as Atimad Ahmad Dar of Ayend Shopian. Seven local youths suffered injuries in clashes with security forces that erupted during the gun-battle.

A police official said that the gun-battle started at around 2.30 pm after columns of army’s 44 RR, CRPF and police laid a siege around an apple orchard in Ganowpra Arshipora village of the district and started searches.

During the searches, the official said, militants hiding in the area opened fire on the forces.

“The forces immediately retaliated, triggering an encounter,” said the official.

According to the official, one militant was killed in the exchange of firing.

He said that while the gun-battle was on, many local youths tried to come near the encounter site and hurled stones on the security forces in an attempt to disrupt the operation.

“The forces fired tear smoke shells and pellets on the youths,” the official said.

An official at district hospital Shopian told the Greater Kashmir that seven youths with pellet injuries were received at the facility, and after the initial treatment they were referred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

The authorities shut the internet services in the Shopian district after the gun-battle started.