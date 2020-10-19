Militant killed in Shopian encounter

A militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, police said.

A police official said that the encounter began at around half past 4 pm when a joint team of army’s 55 RR, CRPF and police surrounded Melhura village and launched a search operation.

“As the forces reached near the suspected spot, militants hiding there opened fire on them,” he said adding that the fire was immediately returned, triggering a gun-battle.

In the ensuing gun-battle, according to the official, one militant was killed. The official informed that some more militants were believed to be present in the area. He, however, added that the operation was halted for the night.