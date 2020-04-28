Militant killed in Shopian encounter: Army

A gunbattle started in Melhora area of Zainapora in South Kashmir’s Shopian district Tuesday late afternoon after army and police carried out searches in the area.

Reports said the exchange of firing with militants was going on.

Sources said army and paramilitary reinforcement have been rushed to the area. “A woman received bullet injury on leg. She has been shifted to SMHS and her condition is stable,” said a senior police officer. Defense spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said that 1 militant has been killed in the encounter. “Operation is still on,” he said.