Khalid Gul
Shopian,
UPDATED: August 20, 2020, 12:11 AM

Militant killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

A militant was killed in an encounter that raged in Moolu-Dangerpora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

A source identified the slain militant as Talib Ahmad Mir of Mohipora village of Kulgam. He was active in the ranks for the past three months.

A police official said that on a specific information army’s 44 RR, special operation group (SOG) of JK Police and CRPF launched searches in the orchards of Moolu-Dangerpora late afternoon.

“As the forces moved towards a suspected spot, the militants opened fire. This was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said.

The police official said the exchange of fire continued for some time following which guns fell silent.

“Body of one militant along with a weapon was retrieved from the spot,” he said.

The other militants, probably two in number, managed to escape deep inside the orchards.

“The forces have launched searches and reinforcement has been rushed in to nab the militants,” the police official said.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the operation is on.

A police official said the cordon has been extended to surrounding villages, including Moolu Chitragam.

The cluster of villages in Zainapora belt of the district has vast orchards and the area has been the hotbed of militancy.

A police official said the body of the militant would be taken to North Kashmir for burial. Of late, police have been denying the bodies of the militants to their families as their funerals attracted large crowds.

