Militant killed in Tral encounter

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Noorpora village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

According to an official, following inputs about presence of militants in Dangerpora locality of Noorpora, the security forces personnel rushed to the village.

“As the cordon was being laid, the militants fired which was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said.

One militant was killed in the firing, police said.

Police said another trapped militant surrendered before the security forces.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said, “The killed militant has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Lone of Chersoo Awantipora.”

“One militant surrendered, he has been identified as Saqib Akbar Waza, a B. Tech student aged 22 years, a resident of Batagund. He is doing B. Tech in Punjab and recently joined HM outfit. He was missing since Oct 20, 2020,” the IGP said. “It is the fourth time that we have taken surrendered militants in live encounters.”

According to an official, the body of the killed militant will be taken by police to Baramulla or Ganderbal district and buried there. For several months now, police have been denying the bodies of the militants to their families as their funerals attracted large crowds.