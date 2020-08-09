Militant killed on LoC in Poonch: Army

One militant was killed and two others were seriously injured as an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district was foiled, the Army said on Sunday.

The infiltration bid was scuttled in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday when the alert troops noticed a group of militants attempting to sneak into this side from across the LoC and immediately engaged them, Jammu-based PRO (Defence) Lt Col Devender Anand said.

He said the gunfight resulted in on-the-spot killing of one militant and serious injuries to two others.

“Subsequent search in the area showed that the dead body had been dragged away from the incident site. However, one AK 47 rifle, two AK 47 magazines and some eatables were recovered from the site,” the spokesman said.

“Security forces are maintaining a robust counter-infiltration grid along the LoC,” Lt Col Anand said.