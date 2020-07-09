Militants attack army convoy in Pampore; woman injured in shootout

A woman was injured in a shootout after militants attacked an army convoy in Ladoo village of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Awantipora police district on Thursday.

The attack was carried out in the evening at around 6 pm.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said a woman identified as Rafiqa, aged 37, received minor injuries during the attack.

“She has been discharged from the hospital after treatment,” he said.

Soon after the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the militants.