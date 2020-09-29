Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 1:56 AM

Militants attack army patrol in Bijbehara

Search operation on
Representational Image
Representational Image

A brief gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Marhama village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

A police official said militants in the forenoon attacked an army patrol party near higher secondary school in Marhama near Sangam.

He said there were no casualties.

“Soon after that a joint team of army’s 3RR and special operation group (SOG) of JK Police launched searches,” the police official said.

He said a brief exchange of fire took place after which guns fell silent.

“The searches continued but no further contact was established with the militants,” the official said.

The searches continue in the area.

