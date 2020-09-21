Militants attack CRPF in Srinagar, Anantnag

Militants opened fire on paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force in Nowgam area of Srinagar on Monday morning.

The attack took place at Nowgam bypass road when militants opened fire on the Road Opening Party of CRPF 110 Battalion from nearby fields. Police said there was no loss of life, adding that the area was cordoned off but the militants managed to escape from the spot.

“A cordon and search operation was launched in the area, efforts are on to track the militants,” a police official said.

Soon after the attack, security was beefed up in the entire Srinagar city. Police and paramilitary forces were seen carrying out checking of vehicles.

This is the third attack in the recent past in the bypass area. In August, two policemen of the Armed Police were killed in a hit and run attack near Nowgam. In the second incident, three militants were killed at Panthachowk after they opened fire on a CRPF check-post.

Militants attack CRPF in Anantnag:

Militants on Monday evening attacked paramilitary forces in Arwani village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police official said that militants fired a UBGL grenade followed by several rounds on 90 Battalion CRPF camp in Arwani area. However, he said, there was no loss of life.

Soon after the attack, police, army and CRPF cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the militants.