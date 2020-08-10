Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: August 11, 2020, 12:34 AM

Militants attack house of a Panch in Tral

Representational Pic

Suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards the house of a Panch in Tral area of district Pulwama.

According to sources, suspected militants hurled the grenade towards the house of Bupinder Singh, a Panch associated with PDP.

However the grenade fell outside the house causing no damage.

Bupinder Singh is living at Srinagar and there was no one in the house.

Soon after the incident, security forces launched search operation in the village.  “The grenade was lobbed on the house but it exploded outside the house.  There was no damage to life or property as the whole family is putting up at Srinagar,” SP Awantipora, Tahir Saleem said.

