Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
May 2, 2021

Militants attack police in Anantnag, cop injured

A cop received minor injury after militants opened fire on a police party in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town on Saturday.

The incident happened in Laizbal locality in the evening.

A police official said that militants opened fire when a police party on lockdown duty was being withdrawn to be replaced by others.

The police officer said that the attack was retailed, however due to darkness militants managed to escape from the spot.

“A cop identified as Ghulam Muhammad received minor injury and was discharged after first aid,” he said.

Meanwhile the area has been cordoned and a manhunt launched to nab the attackers.

