Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 7, 2020, 12:50 AM

Militants attack police party in Srinagar

Policeman, civilian injured
Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

A policeman and a civilian were injured in a hit-and-run militant attack in Srinagar on Sunday.

The attack took place in Sazgaripora area of Hawal in old Srinagar on Sunday afternoon. Police said that militants whose number was not known fired at a naka party of Police Station Zadibal at Sazgaripora, Hawal, in which a constable and a civilian were injured.

Police identified the injured policeman as Farooq Ahmed Chopan and the civilian as Muneer Ahmed Misger, resident of Safakadal. They said that both the injured have sustained bullet injuries.

The injured were rushed to nearby Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences where their condition is stated to be stable.

Soon after the attack, a cordon and search operation was launched in the area, however no one was arrested.

The incident created panic in the area and people ran to safer places.

After the attack, officials said security was beefed up in several areas of Srinagar and more security personnel, along with the flying squad, were deployed in Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Chowk, Polo View and the areas around the city centre.

They said random checking of vehicles and frisking of people was being done as part of the security drill.

