Militants attack security forces in Shopian

Representational Pic
Militants on Wednesday lobbed a grenade and opened fire on the security forces in Shopian town.

A police official said the militants threw a grenade and opened fire on the security forces in Bonbazar locality of the town.  However no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off and manhunt launched to nab the attackers.

This was the third attack in South Kashmir in the past 24 hours.  On Tuesday evening, militants attacked a police party in Wanpora, Kakpora area of Pulwama district in which two policemen were injured.

A BJP affiliated Panch was shot at and critically injured in Akhran, Devsar area of Kulgam late evening yesterday. He is undergoing treatment at SKIMS.

