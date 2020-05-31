Militants escape after Anantnag gunfight

Militants on Sunday night escaped after a brief gunfight with security forces in Srigufwara area of southern Kashmir’s Anantnag district. A police official said that late last night a joint contingent of army’s 3RR, J&K Police and CRPF cordoned off Poshkeri village and launched searches following inputs about presence of two to three militants.

“At around 2:00 am as the security forces zeroed in towards the suspected spot, they came under fire. The fire was retaliated triggering an encounter,” he said.

The police official said that after a brief exchange of fire, searches were conducted, however no contact was established with the militants thereafter.

The police official said the militants managed to flee taking advantage of darkness. The searches were later extended to nearby Kanelwan and Sundpora villages of Bijbehara.

The operation was however called off after nothing was found.

Mobile internet services was snapped in the district as the encounter began but were restored in the afternoon.