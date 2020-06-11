Militants escape after Budgam shootout

Two militants managed their escape after an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of central Kashmir.

The encounter started at 2 am at Pathanpora village after personnel from Police, Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned the area. The cordon was established after inputs of presence of two militants in the area.

“As searches were started the militants lobbed grenades and opened fire on the forces parties,” police said adding that militants took advantage of darkness and escaped from the spot.

Later, police said, a vast area was cordoned and searches were conducted. However, the militants could not be located.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said, “Two militants of Jaish-e-Muhammad escaped after firing and throwing grenades on the security forces. Hunt is on to track them.”

Army in a statement said that one suspect has been arrested.

Meanwhile, a junior commissioned officer of Army slipped to death in Gurez area of Bandipora district, police said. He has been identified as Subedar Yamaha Kumar of 6-Maratha.