Militants escape after shootout in Kulgam

Militants managed to escape from a gunfight site in Yaripora area of southern Kashmir’s Kulgam district last night.

A police official said that at around 12 midnight a forces from J&K Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Yamarach village in Yaripora following inputs about the presence of militants.

“As the security forces zeroed in towards the suspected spot, the militants fired. The fire was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said.

The police official however said that the guns fell silent after some time.

“The security forces launched massive searches, but no contact could be established after that,” he said.

“The militants, taking advantage of darkness, fled after the initial exchange of fire,” the police official said.

A police handout also confirmed that the militants escaped from the encounter site.

“During search operation hiding militants fired indiscriminately upon the searching parties, the troops immediately took cover and retaliated, militants took advantage of darkness and escaped from the spot,” the handout read.

In this connection, it said FIR stands registered in police station Yaripora and investigation set into motion.

“The searches are still on to hunt for the escaped militants,” the handout said.

Forces launch search operation in Sopore:

Forces launched cordon and search operation at Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Thursday morning.

Reports said that army’s 22RR, J&K Police and CRPF launched a search operation at New Colony Sopore following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Reports said that all entry points of the area were sealed and house to house searches were going on.

However, no contact was established with militants as yet and search operation was going on when this report was filed.

(With Ghulam Muhammad in Sopore)