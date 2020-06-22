Militants escape after Verinag shootout

An anti-militancy operation launched by security forces in Verinag forests in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district ended with the militants managing to flee.

A police official said following inputs about the presence of militants a joint operation was launched by 2 Para of army, police and CRPF early morning in the Qamar forests of Verinag. “As the security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the militants hiding in the area fired a volley of bullets. The fire was retaliated, triggering a gunfight,” he said. A police official said that after the initial exchange of fire, the guns fell silent.

“The security forces launched searches and continued with the operation till evening. But as nothing was found, they called off the operation,” he said. A police source said the militants believed to be three in number might have escaped.