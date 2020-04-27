'Militants escape in Kulgam encounter, 'associate' killed'

Police today issued a clarification regarding the encounter in Kulgam on Sunday in which killing of four militants was claimed earlier. In a statement, police said: “In view of inputs regarding militants planning to abduct and murder police personnel, exhaustive domination was being carried out by joint forces of Kulgam – Police, RR and CRPF – from the last few days. On Sunday, 26 April 2020 at about 2000 hrs one of such patrolling party of joint forces was attacked by terrorists numbering 4 to 6 in between villages Chehlan and Asthal.

“In the exchange of firing that ensued, one army officer received fire arm injuries.

“The attack was followed by exchange of firing between SFs and militants in which SFs confirmed having hit 2 to 4 militants. The exchange of firing stopped around 2200 hrs. Due to expansive area of search, undulating terrain and total darkness, it was decided to carry out search of the area after first light. When search started in the morning, dead body of an unknown militant associate along with a pistol and a grenade was recovered. Besides six SIM cards were also recovered from his pocket. While a trail of blood was found leading out of the search area which proved that apart from the militant associate killed, one or more militants were injured. The search for injured militant(s) continues. “An FIR under relevant sections has been registered in PS Kulgam.”