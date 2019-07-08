Militants in J&K facing 'leadership crisis': Defence Minister

There is a “crisis of leadership and resources” among militants in Jammu and Kashmir and the security forces have kept them under check, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the Minister said an NIA probe is on into the February 14 Pulwama attack.

“Once the probe is over, only then can an answer in this regard be given by the Home Ministry,” he informed the House after members asked if there was any intelligence or security lapse in the suicide attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, our security forces are maintaining best coordination between the Army, central armed forces, JK Police and intelligence. The security forces have kept a check on militant activities,” Singh told RajyaSabha.

He said the fatal casualties suffered by Army personnel during militant attacks/tactical action in 2018 were 12, while the same were 13 in 2017 and six in 2016.

Also Read | Draft Srinagar Master Plan

The Minister said there are four types of casualties in the Army – infiltration bids, anti-militancy operations, militancy initiated incidents and tactical actions.

He said the casualties he mentioned earlier pertained to tactical actions and total casualties in other activities could be more. “All the forward posts are adequately strengthened to withstand militant attacks. Continuous improvements, including the use of modern technology, in the defences are made to make them more robust and resilient. “The Army also carries out indepth analysis of militancy related incidents and security breaches that are identified with various incidents,” Rajnath Singh said in his written reply.