Militants killed in Nagrota used tunnel to infiltrate: DGP

Security forces on Sunday said they have detected a tunnel in Samba sector which was used by the four Jaish-e-Mohammed militants to sneak in Jammu from Pakistan. These militants were however intercepted at Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota on November 19 and killed.

DGP J&K Police Dilbag Singh, IG BSF Jammu Frontier and other senior security force officials rushed to the spot soon after the discovery of the tunnel in Samba.

Inspector General BSF, NS Jamwal, told the Greater Kashmir: “We had intelligence inputs that the militants had boarded the truck from Jatwal (Samba). Hence we connected dots leading to the detection of the tunnel. The tunnel was freshly dug and used on November 18, 2020 evening by the militants to sneak-in. They walked 12-14 kms to reach Jammu-Pathankot Highway at Jatwal.”

DGP Dilbag Singh said, “Today the tunnel was detected at Regal village in Samba around 12:30 PM on the basis of an investigation which was carried out by J&K Police on the basis of evidence. The material which was seized from the encounter site was helpful in analysing the possible location of the tunnel. We were investigating the case jointly with other security agencies to find out the possible route.”

The DGP said: “The investigation and evidence pointed towards Samba Sector. During further investigation, the security forces successfully found a tunnel at Regal village which starts from the other side at Bore Chak near Chakpura Post (Sialkot).”

Dilbag Singh said: “The hunt is still on to arrest the absconding driver of the truck. The truck driver had escaped from the encounter site at Ban. The truck’s registration number plate has also been found to be fake. Other parts of the truck are not readable. However, we are also looking for the truck owner.”