Militants killed in Shopian, Pulwama identified

Two militants who were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Melhoora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday have been identified.

A police official said that the killed militants were identified as Umar Ahmad Thokar and Touseef Ahmad Khanday, both residents of Kulgam district.

The three militants killed on Tuesday in Pulwama’s Hakripora village have also been identified.

According to a police official, two of the slain militants were Pakistani nationals. They were identified as Chota Bhai and Anwar Bhai while the third one, the official said, was identified as Nazim Rather. Rather was a resident of Hakripora, Pulwama.

Police buried all the five militants in north Kashmir. For several months now, police have been denying the bodies of the militants to their families as their funerals attracted large crowds.