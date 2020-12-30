Militants may have been planning big: Army

The Army on Wednesday said that three militants killed in Lawaypora encounter on Wednesday may have been planning something huge near the National Highway.

“We had inputs about militants preparing for a huge attack in the area. A building near the National Highway was cordoned and militants were asked to surrender,” Major General HS Sahi, General officer Commanding Kilo Force, told reporters during a press conference. “As one of them tried to come out of the building, the other two hiding inside threw grenades at our parties.”

He said that the operation concluded at 11 am. “The forces once again appealed to the militants to surrender in the morning but they replied by firing and threw grenades at us. Thereafter, all three militants were neutralized,” Gen Sahi added.

The senior Army officer said that the kind of ammunition militants used against the security forces throughout the night reflects that they were planning something huge near the National Highway.

“Pakistani handlers of militants are trying to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir, as they tried before during the recently held District Development Council (DDC) elections,” he said. “We assure you that our security and intelligence grid is capable and will not let militants succeed in their nefarious designs,” Sahi added.