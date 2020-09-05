Ministerial Powers delegated to officers

Governor J&K has directed delegation of ministerial powers to officers. As per an order issued by GAD in this exercise regard, the Lt Governor has directed that the Chief Secretary and Administrative Secretaries shall exercise the powers of the minister in respect of the matters delegated to them.

As per the order, the Chief Secretary, J&K, BVR Subrahmanyam will have financial powers to accord administrative approval to all kind of works and projects under plan and non-plan costing over Rs 7.50 crore up to Rs 20 crore with the concurrence of Planning and Finance Department.

The CS will also have powers where administrative and financial powers have been delegated in various codes, manuals in favour of all departments or administrative departments or specified departments, the same will be exercised by the Chief Secretary with prior concurrence of the Finance Department.

Besides, the CS will have powers to transfers and postings, adjustments of officers up to and including the Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (Deputy Secretary) and equivalent administered by the General Administration Department, in case of mature stay.

The premature transfer of the Gazetted Officers borne on the services administered by the General Administration Department upto and including the Under Secretaries equivalent levels. Besides, deputation, to approve formulation of departmental recruitment rules including gazetted and non-gazetted, after they have been cleared by the designated departments like Public Service Commission, ARI/Training and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

He will also sanction all types of leave of officers of the level of secretaries and above rank and also to accord approval to voluntary retirement and acceptance of the resignation in respect of officers from Jammu and Kashmir Secretaries (Gazetted) Service-I, II, Administrative Officers, Private Secretaries, (Head of Department Code), Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Services, employees of J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service.

The CS has also been authorised to grant permission for sale and purchase of property by the Government employees and to approve issuance of orders to the successful completion of the period of probation of Junior Scale KAS officers and also to sanction pension covered for IAS officers.

Meanwhile, administrative secretaries will exercise financial powers up to Rs 7.10 Crores, release funds authorised by the finance department in favour of the department under administrative control, sanctioning advance drawal upto Rs 25 lakhs with concurrence of the FA& CAO.

Besides, delegation of Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) powers, all advance drawal cases beyond an amount of Rs 25 lakhs with prior concurrence of Finance Department and to grant no objection certificates for obtaining passport or making an application seeking employment elsewhere.

Besides the administrative secretaries authorised to medical treatment outside Jammu and Kashmir in cases covered under J&K Civil Services (Medical Attendance -cum- allowance) rules, GP Funds cases, transfer and posting, punishment and others.

The Administrative Secretary, GAD has been authorised to sanction all types of leaves, make transfers, posting and adjustments, sanction deputation of officers, to impose minor punishment, etc.

Similarly, the Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department authorised to control all market borrowing in the scheme of financing for annual plan 2020-21 and subsequent years. The powers which can be exercised by the administrative secretary of Higher Education Department, Administrative Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, Administrative Secretary Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Administrative Secretary of School Education Department, and Administrative Secretary of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs have also been defined in the delegation of powers by the GAD.