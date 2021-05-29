Front Page, Today's Paper
Mir Bazar Grid Station to be upgraded

Image used for representational purpose only [GK File Photo]
The Administrative Council today approved the proposal of Power Development Department to augment the capacity of 220/132 KV Mir Bazar grid station from 320 MVA to 475 MVA at an estimated cost of Rs. 29.92 crores.

Once the grid station is commissioned at the new capacity, the power supply will improve manifold to cater to the demands of emerging consumer base including industrial and commercial segments. It will also improve reliability, distribution efficiency, voltage profile, reduction in faults, and voltage variations.

The Mir Bazar grid station which was commissioned in 2011 with a connected grid capacity of about 390 MVA, is presently feeding power to 4 districts of South Kashmir- Anantnag, Kulgam, Sopian, and Pulwama.

