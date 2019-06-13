Mirwaiz visits Geelani's Hyderpora residence

After a gap of many months, Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday visited the Hyderpora residence of Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani to discuss the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

Mirwaiz, who first chaired the amalgam’s important meeting at Rajbagh headquarters here, straightaway drove to Geelani’s residence where both discussed the Kashmir situation for almost an hour.

“The two leaders discussed present political scenario and challenges ahead,” a source told Greater Kashmir. “It was a closed door meeting that lasted for almost an hour. The meeting took place after a gap of many months.”

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat Conference (M) urged the leadership of India and Pakistan to cash in on the upcoming SCO meeting to be held in Kyrgystan as the event provides a great opportunity to both countries to break ice on the crucial issues, especially Kashmir.

This was stated by the participants of Hurriyat’s executive, general council and workers committee who were present in an important meeting chaired by chairman of the amalgam, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq here.

Participants included Prof Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Gani Lone, Masroor Abbas Ansari, Muhammad Musadiq Adil, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and others.

“The meeting deliberated upon the Indo-Pak relations in the backdrop of recently concluded elections and the formation of new dispensation at New Delhi and also the prevailing political situation in Kashmir,” a statement issued by Hurriyat (M) said.

It said that with regard to the situation in the Valley, the participants expressed serious concern and anguish over the “ongoing bloodshed, CASOs and killings” across the Valley.

“The meeting unanimously agreed that the muscular policy adopted by New Delhi towards Kashmir for the past decades has failed in resolution of the issue and will not yield anything even at present,” it said.

The statement said that the meeting reiterated that acknowledging the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and working towards the resolution of the lingering issue by New Delhi was the best bet for improving the situation in the Valley as well as for the larger interests of peace and progress of people in South Asia.

“The participants said that the issue can be resolved by showing political will and wisdom and any approach in this direction will yield positive results and is the most effective way forward towards a resolution,” the statement said.

It said that the participants of the meeting stressed that the upcoming SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan provides a good opportunity for the leadership of India and Pakistan to eschew bitterness and break the ice.

“The participants said that people of the entire region and especially Kashmiri’s were hopeful that the leadership of the neighboring countries would utilize this opportunity to de-freeze their relationship and set the ball rolling for engagement towards resolving all pending issues including Kashmir,” the statement said.

The Hurriyat meeting also appealed to both the countries to lift the ban and throw open their air spaces as the ban announced by them on their air spaces was taking a heavy toll on passengers traveling by air in both nations and causing them unnecessary hardships.