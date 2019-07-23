Mirwaiz welcomes Trump's offer

Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday welcomed the US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir, saying Hurriyat would extend its full support to any process aimed at resolving Kashmir.

“Being the most affected party people of #Kashmir want an early resolution to the lingering Kashmir conflict. Been urging for dialogue at all levels. Every effort, pushing India and Pakistan in that direction @POTUS is welcome by the people of J&K,” Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, the Hurriyat (M) emphasized that Kashmir was a political and humanitarian issue, lingering for the past seven decades, and needs to be resolved keeping both these concerns in mind.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

“On the statement of mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, issued by US President Donald Trump, APHC has always said that people of Kashmir being the most affected party in the conflict have always strongly advocated resolution through dialogue at all levels and among India and Pakistan, and every effort and push in that direction is welcome,” the statement said.

It said India and Pakistan were two responsible nuclear powers and should they decide, both of them can get back to the table and start a process in which “concerns of all sides” can be considered and addressed and steps initiated towards resolving Kashmir issue.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

“It will put to end decades-long political uncertainty, perpetual strife and endless pain and miseries suffered by people of this ill-fated region,” the statement said, adding resources of both the countries can be put to use for development of its people rather than to help the arms industry of others. The statement said Hurriyat was in favor of a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue. “The United States and all other nations can play a role in asking both the neighbors to talk and resolve the festering Kashmir conflict once for all,” the statement said.