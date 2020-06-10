Misguided youth should surrender: GoC Northern Command

General Officer Commanding -in- Chief, Army’s Northern Command, Lt General Y K Joshi on Wednesday asked militants to surrender and return to their homes.

This was stated by Gen. Joshi during his one-day visit to the Army formations in Kashmir. He also reviewed prevailing security scenario in the valley.

“#LtGenYKJoshi,#ArmyCdrNC visited formations in Central & South #Kashmir; lauded synergised efforts & successful operations; emphasised on need to encourage misguided youth to surrender & return; reinforced the conduct of humane operations & reducing collateral damage,” Northern Command wrote on his Twitter handle.

General Joshi was accompanied by GOC 15 Corps, Lt General B S Raju and other officers.

A senior officer from northern command said that during the interaction with commanders and officers at Awantipora-based Victor Force, Sharifabad based Kilo Force and Baramulla-based 19 Infantry Division, Gen Joshi asked them to motivate the youth to surrender and return. “He emphasized on the officers to establish contact with misguided youth and surrender,” the senior officer said.

The senior officer said the officers were also asked to interact with people on ground. “They were directed to carry out anti-militancy operations without any collateral damage,” he said.

In Baramulla, the senior Army General visited Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation Training (CIIIT), first of its kind in Kashmir at Government Polytechnic College Kanispura. The Centre, the officer said, will train talented youth for employment opportunities.

While reviewing the prevailing security scenario, General Joshi was briefed by the commanders. “GOC northern command lauded the synergy between Army, JK Police and other forces who are involved in anti-militancy operations in Kashmir,” the officer said.