Missing Kulgam brothers traced

The gloomy faces of hundreds of residents in Mohammad Pora village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district cheered up after the news about the tracing of two missing brothers spread in the village on early Monday morning.

Younus Ahmad Dar (26), a truck driver and his younger brother Faisal Hussain Dar (18) were traced by Delhi Cyber Cell.

The duo had gone missing on the way from Jalandhar to Kanpur near Secundra Rao in Uttar Pradesh on November 18 with a truckload of animal hides.

A relative of the missing youth said that they were apprised by the Delhi Cyber Cell about the tracing of the duo.

“We were informed that they have been located from Karnal,” he added.

Bashir Ahmad Dar, father of the duo, lauded the efforts of Kulgam police and local media for their earnest efforts in tracing his sons.

He said that they were on their way home.