Moderate snowfall in Kupwara

As predicted by the Meteorological Department, moderate to light snowfall was witnessed in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday with around 5-6 inches deep snow getting accumulated in plains while 6-7 inches of snow was recorded in upper reaches.

Due to the accumulation of fresh snow several upper reaches remained cut off from district headquarters while traffic on Kupwara-Karnah, Kupwara-Machil and Kralpora-Budnamal roads was suspended by administration as a precautionary measure.

People faced a lot of problems due to slippery road conditions and water logging across the district.

The snowfall also caused power and drinking water disruption in several areas including upper villages of Rajwar, Qaziabad, Rajwar, Lolab and Vilgam giving tough time to the common masses.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din, while talking to the Greater Kashmir said that barring Kupwara-Karnah, Kupwara-Machil and Kupwara-Budnamal roads, almost all roads have been cleared of snow.

He said that efforts were on to clear the roads leading to heavy snow bound areas. “It might take Beacon authorities a few days to clear these roads,” the DC added.

The DC said that there was not much disruption in electricity with the fresh spell of snowfall today.