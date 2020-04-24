Modi greets people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the citizens on the occasion of Ramadhan and prayed for everyone’s safety.

“Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against Covid-19 and create a healthier planet,” Modi said in a tweet.

His remarks came shortly after the sighting of the crescent moon in several parts of the country.