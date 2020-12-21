Modi has won hearts of Kashmiris: BJP

Hoping that the saffron party will win many seats in the DDC elections, BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday said that policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have won the hearts of Kashmiri people.

“The policies will keep going on and J&K will witness more and more development,” Shahnawaz told reporters here.

He said that the national flag and the flag of BJP is flying high across Kashmir. “The results are a few hours away. But I must congratulate the people of Kashmir valley for participating in the elections in large numbers. Democracy has already won in the valley,” he said, adding that people have sent strong messages to anti-national elements, who had some other intentions.

Shahnawaz, who travelled extensively in J&K in the past few weeks to campaign for his party, said today former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajapyee’s dream of ‘Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat and Jamhoriyat’ has come true. He alleged that leaders from People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), spread negative propaganda and tried to mislead people by showing them unrealistic dreams. “But that didn’t last long.” He further said BJP will outnumber Congress in terms of vote share and number of seats in Kashmir. “We have fielded 80 candidates and are supporting two independent candidates. We are hopeful that we will secure many seats in the valley,” he added.