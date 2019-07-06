Monsoon brings respite from heat in Jammu

Also Read | Rain storm turns day into night in Jammu

Monsoon has arrived in Jammu on scheduled time this year, as intermittent light rains lashed several parts of the province, bringing temperatures down by several notches much to the respite of people reeling under sweltering heat.

Sonam Lotus, Director of the Meteorological Department Jammu and Kashmir, tweeted, “Jammu, the wait is over. Finally, Monsoon hit Jammu on 5th. Expect frequent showers. Enjoy the nature’s bliss.”

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jammu received 7.6 mm of rain till 8.30 am in the morning

The monsoon rains have brought cheer on the face of farmers, especially those hit by drought. The rains are likely to boost the rabicrop.The day temperature in the Jammu city fell by five notches to settle at 34.4 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below the normal average temperature at this time of the season, an official of the Met department said. He said the night temperature also recorded a dip of about four degrees and settled at 24.2 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below average.