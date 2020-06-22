Monsoon in J&K from June 24

The southwest monsoon is all set to start in J&K as Meteorological Department has predicted a three-day wet spell from June 24.

As per MeT, J&K will witness a timely arrival of the monsoon this year. Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad said that on the arrival of monsoon, light to moderate rainfall is expected over parts of J&K from Wednesday. “The maximum impact will be over Jammu region from Wednesday and Friday,” he added.

The MeT official said that the monsoon will result in “fairly widespread to widespread rains”.

“Contribution of monsoon over Jammu region is 60 to 65 per cent of annual precipitation while for Kashmir region it accounts for only 25 to 30 per cent,” he said.

The official said during June 24 to 26, the Valley could witness “rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty winds ranging between 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.”

While month of February had witnessed a rainfall deficit in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the Valley received frequent spells of rainfall March onwards. As per MeT data, rainfall recorded in J&K and Ladakh was 17.9 millimetres since June 1. The rainfall causing landslides on 270 kilometers Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has often hindered supplies from outside to the Valley.

Meanwhile, a weather bulletin issued by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said: “Under the influence of favourable meteorological conditions, the south-west monsoon will further advance into entire western Himalayan region (including J&K) during the next 48 hours,”.

Temperature

The Valley on Monday experienced its hottest day of the season so far with mercury soaring to 32.2 degrees Celsius.

As per MeT officials, the temperature was 3 degrees above normal. The officials said that there would be some respite from the heat as day temperature during this week was expected to drop to 25 to 26 degrees Celsius.