More deaths occurring in Jammu, more infection cases in Kashmir

As the Covid wave has wreaked havoc across J&K, the official data has revealed that Jammu is leading in Covid deaths while there are more cases in Kashmir.

As per the official data, Since May 1, Jammu has recorded 720 deaths in just 20 days, while in Kashmir the number of fatalities attributed to Covid is 415. Till the beginning of this month, Jammu had recorded 919 deaths which have jumped to 1639.

Jammu is fast catching up to the number of deaths reported in Kashmir division. During the first wave, the majority of the deaths were reported from the Kashmir division.

As far as the infection cases are concerned the official data has shown that Kashmir is witnessing more number of positive cases. Analysis of data from May 1 shows that in Kashmir division 43,186 persons have been tested positive, while the number in Jammu is half of what has been reported in Kashmir. Jammu has recorded 19,616 positive cases in this month so far.

Experts have pointed out double mutation and its variants as the main cause for rising number of Covid deaths in Jammu apart from the beleaguered healthcare infrastructure.

Chairman Apex Level Advisory Committee of Covid for J&K, Prof Muhammad Sultan Khuroo said majority of the variants of the disease and Indian Double Mutant are more prevalent in Jammu region.

“Of the 306 samples sent from Government Medical College Jammu, sequences from 228 samples had been generated and the reasons for the inability to sequence other samples included either poor quality of samples or insufficient volume of the samples.”

“Prior to December 2020, 72 samples were collected, in January 2021 (16 samples), February 2021 (90 samples) and March 2021 (128 samples). The residence of the patients from whom samples were collected included Jammu (215), Udhampur (11), Poonch (6), Kathua (9), Kashmir (59) and Command Hospital (6).”

“Of the 288 samples, 70 samples had mutations that were classified as VOC (Variants of Concern) or VOI (Variants of Interest) and/or important mutations. Single mutations were seen in 26 samples, two mutations in 13 samples and multiple mutations in the remaining samples.”

“Mutation B.1.1.7 (UK variant), which has the potential for increased infectivity and spread in the community, was seen in 23 samples. This mutation is highly prevalent in the adjoining State of Punjab as such was imported in large numbers to Jammu by the travelers”, Prof Khuroo said, adding “ten samples had mutations similar to UK mutations with the same signature and have the potential to be more infectious as mutation B.1.1.7”. “Moreover, B.1.617 (Indian Double Mutation) was seen in 7 samples and this is the first variant to have 2 mutations that enable the virus to evade antibodies and increase infectivity. There were 17 samples with mutations without a linage number but have a signature to have increased infectivity. Similarly, there were 13 samples with the mutations with a linage number but with a signature to have immune evasion.”