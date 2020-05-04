Mother-daughter duo among 25 new cases in J&K; Total 726

A mother-daughter duo from Srinagar is among the 25 fresh positive cases of COVID19 in J&K.

Although the total number of COVID19 cases in J&K reached 726, active cases as per information bulletin issued by government are 415 while 303 people have recovered. Eight deaths have taken place in J&K due to the viral illness.

Till date 28199 tests have been carried out here.

Principal secretary to J&K Government, Rohit Kansal, has lauded the testing lab teams for crossing the 2000 test limit line of Sunday. The number of tests has increased substantially at the two labs.

On Monday, CD Hospital carried out 337 tests. Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said 775 tests had been carried out in past 24 hours.

The number of tests is expected to rise further with new samples being taken from people evacuated from other states and being brought to J&K.

Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to directorate of health services Kashmir said 52 students had arrived in Srinagar today, including three students from Kota. “All of them have been sampled for COVID19,” he said.

Of Monday’s cases, 12 were from Baramulla, 4 Budgam, 3 Srinagar, 2 Shopian, 2 Bandipora, 1 Pulwama and 1 Jammu.

With 12 new cases, district Baramulla was the highest contributing district in today’s case tally. With these numbers, the district has 103 reported cases of COVID19 till date. Of these, 61 are currently active while 44 cases have recovered. The district has recorded three deaths due to the viral infection.

Of today’s cases, seven were from Sherbagh Baramulla and five were from Hardikichloo Baramulla. The infected include an eight year old child and a 60 year old female.

District Budgam had four new cases on Monday. While three of these were from Chrar-e-Shareef, one person who tested positive was from Hafroo Nagam area. An 11 year old girl was among the cases.

District Srinagar had two new COVID19 cases on Monday. The new positives were a mother-daughter duo from Rainawari. The family is a contact of a COVID19 positive case from the same area, Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said.

An attendant of an Anantnag woman currently admitted at Super Specialty Hospital here has also tested positive. The woman had tested positive for COVID19 on Friday.

Herpora Shopian had two new cases of COVID19 today, while Bandipora again had two new cases. A two year old girl is among the cases from Bandipora district.

One case was reported from Pulwama district while one more had been reported from Jammu division.

With today’s addition, four districts in J&K have crossed 100 mark of COVID19 patients. These are Srinagar, Bandipora, Anantnag and Baramulla. District Shopian with 83 cases is nearing 100 mark.