OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 12:37 AM

MP Akbar Lone's son booked under UAPA for BDC poll speech

Remanded to 10 days police custody
File Photo of Hilal Akbar Lone
National Conference leader Hilal Akbar Lone, the son of Lok Sabha MP Akbar Lone, was on Tuesday remanded to 10 days police custody by a local court in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district after police booked him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Police said that Hilal, who is already in custody, has been booked for delivering an alleged ‘propagandist speech’ during the recent DDC elections.

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

An official said that Lone was remanded to 10 days police custody by the chief judicial magistrate Bandipora.

An official said that Hilal was booked under FIR number 02/2021 under sections 153 A/ 188/ 505 IPC and 13 of the Unlawful Activities Act, registered at Police Station Hajin.

According to the contents of FIR, Hilal “indulged in anti-national and anti-government activities prejudicial in maintaining peace and tranquillity.”

The FIR also mentions that “the subject himself and through his cohorts are also circulating the video through social media which has been purportedly shot in Gund Jahangeer area while addressing an unlawful assembly wherein the subject is found delivering a propagandist speech and making wild allegations against the government and its institutes.”

Hilal was detained on 25 December last year following the alleged speech.

