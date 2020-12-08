Mughal Road closed

The historic Mughal Road was closed on Tuesday after fresh snowfall. The road had been restored for traffic on Wednesday after remaining closed for almost nine days.

“Fresh snowfall started at Ratta Chamb, Chatta Pani and Peer Ki Gali pass, on Tuesday morning and is going on still with around one-and-half feet deep snow reportedly accumulated at Pir Ki Gali pass,” Deputy SP Surankote, Khaliq Hussain said.

He said that the road has been closed since Tuesday morning and “its opening depends on fair weather conditions and road clearance operation by engineering department thereafter”.

There were no reports of any loss of life or property due to rainfall and bad weather conditions so far but power supply was disrupted in a number of areas of Rajouri and Poonch whereas.

Some link roads were closed due to slippery conditions.