Mughal Road likely to be restored by Wednesday

The snow clearance work on the Mughal Road is going on at full pace with authorities expecting restoration of the road by Wednesday. The Mughal Road connecting Poonch’s Bufliyaz area with Heerpora in Shopian via Peer Ki Gali mountain pass was closed on Monday after heavy snowfall.

Assistant Engineer, Mechanical Engineering Department, Tariq Mahmood told Greater Kashmir that the snow cutters and machines have reached at kilometer 42 point from Bufliyaz and now only around two-km area remains to be cleared of the snow.

“After clearing snow from remaining two kilometers, we shall reach Peer Ki Gali and we expect to clear this remaining portion by next two days,” he said, adding that they were hopeful to restore the road for traffic by Wednesday.

He informed that after snow clearance up to Peer Ki Gali, work for “two-lane clearance” shall also start to facilitate two-way movement.