Mughal Road opens for 1-way traffic

One-way traffic resumed on the historic Mughal Road on Tuesday after remaining suspended for three straight days due the accumulation of snow along the road.

An official said that the 84-Km long arterial road was opened for the one-way traffic after the snow was cleared on the Peer Ki Gali mountain pass.

He said that only heavy vehicles from district Poonch were allowed to ply on the road.

According to the official, the road was temporarily opened for heavy trucks ferrying fresh fruits and other essentials.

“Subject to fair weather and good road condition, only load carriers will be allowed to ply on the road from Hirpora Shopian to Poonch between 1100 and 1600 hours on Wednesday,” the official said.

He said that no passenger vehicle would be allowed to travel along the road.

The traffic was suspended along the road on Nov 14 after it had started snowing heavily at Peer Ki Gali making the road unsafe for travelling.