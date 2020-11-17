Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 12:41 AM

Mughal Road opens for 1-way traffic

Only heavy vehicles allowed to ply from Poonch
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 12:41 AM

One-way traffic resumed on the historic Mughal Road on Tuesday after remaining suspended for three straight days due the accumulation of snow along the road.

An official said that the 84-Km long arterial road was opened for the one-way traffic after the snow was cleared on the Peer Ki Gali mountain pass.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Soldier killed, two injured as avalanche hits army post in north Kashmir's Tanghdar

Representational Pic

CRPF trooper commits suicide in Wadura in north Kashmir's Sopore

Anganwadi workers, helpers stage protest in Ganderbal

Traffic chaos troubles commuters in Shopian

He said that only heavy vehicles from district Poonch were allowed to ply on the road.

According to the official, the road was temporarily opened for heavy trucks ferrying fresh fruits and other essentials.

“Subject to fair weather and good road condition, only load carriers will be allowed to ply on the road from Hirpora Shopian to Poonch between 1100 and 1600 hours on Wednesday,” the official said.

Latest News
Representational Photo. Source: Flickr

Chinese COVID-19 vaccine candidate appears safe, induces immune response, preliminary study finds

Representational Photo

Global Covid-19 cases top 55.5mn: Johns Hopkins

Representational Photo

Soldier killed, two injured as avalanche hits army post in north Kashmir's Tanghdar

Representational Photo

COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 89-lakh mark

He said that no passenger vehicle would be allowed to travel along the road.

The traffic was suspended along the road on Nov 14 after it had started snowing heavily  at Peer Ki Gali making the road unsafe for travelling.

Related News