Traffic on the historic Mughal Road remained closed for traffic for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday due to snowfall.

The road was closed on Wednesday due to heavy snowfall. Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav, said, “There is heavy snowfall at higher reaches especially at Pir Ki Gali.” The Thanamandi-Surankote road that passes through Dehra Ki Gali was also closed on Saturday.