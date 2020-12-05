Front Page, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: December 6, 2020, 1:06 AM

Mughal Road reopens for day traffic only

After remaining closed till Friday late evening, the historic Mughal Road was opened for vehicular traffic on Saturday with authorities allowing only day movement of vehicles citing slippery conditions of the road.

Deputy SP Surankote, Khaliq Hussain told Greater Kashmir that the road was opened for traffic on Friday evening but no vehicle was allowed to ply during night hours. “The vehicles plied over the road on Saturday in normal pattern,” he said.

He appealed to the people to refrain from night movement on the road due to its slippery condition.

