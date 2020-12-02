Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Mughal Road reopens for traffic

After remaining closed of eleven days, the historic Mughal Road was opened for traffic on Wednesday morning.

The road connecting Bufliyaz in Poonch (Jammu) with Heerpora in Shopian (Kashmir) was closed eleven days ago due to heavy snowfall.

The snow clearance started by the Mechanical Engineering Department on Saturday was completed on Tuesday noon, said Assistant Engineer MED Tariq Mahmood.

Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch range, Mohammad Zubair Mirza said that that the traffic plied normally over the road on Wednesday. He, however, appealed to the people to avoid late evening movement due to slippery condition of the road.

