Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 12:10 AM

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to hold election meeting in Kupwara today

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 12:10 AM
File Photo of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
File Photo of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will be addressing a Bharatiya Janta Party election meeting at Town Hall Kupwara on Thursday.

This will be the first BJP workers’ meeting in the DDC elections to be addressed by a union minister. On Friday, Naqvi is scheduled to address another election meeting in Balhama Srinagar.

Trending News
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD decries attempt of 'forced rejection' of nomination

Delayed shifting of hospital: Bandipora residents stage protest

Representational Photo

Twelve civilians injured in Pulwama grenade attack

File Photo of Saifuddin Soz

Saifuddin Soz hits out at Amit Shah over 'Gupkar Gang' remark, says it shows India in poor light

“More senior people from BJP will arrive in Kashmir in the coming days,” a BJP leader said.

The party’s J&K and Ladakh in-charge, Tarun Chugh, wrapped up his two-day Kashmir visit on Wednesday.

Before leaving, he addressed senior party workers and assured them of corruption-free government.

Latest News

CRPF man dies by suicide in Sopore

Highway: LMV traffic from Srinagar today

File Photo/ GK

Srinagar-Kargil highway reopens for 1-way traffic after 4 days

Govt changes Class-IV Recruitment Rules

“We are hopeful that people will choose BJP for their development and to save humanity in Kashmir,” he said adding that Kashmir is a place where Buddhists, Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Sikhs live together.

Chugh arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday to review preparedness for DDC elections. He addressed two meetings and met some delegations.

Related News