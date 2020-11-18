Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to hold election meeting in Kupwara today

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will be addressing a Bharatiya Janta Party election meeting at Town Hall Kupwara on Thursday.

This will be the first BJP workers’ meeting in the DDC elections to be addressed by a union minister. On Friday, Naqvi is scheduled to address another election meeting in Balhama Srinagar.

“More senior people from BJP will arrive in Kashmir in the coming days,” a BJP leader said.

The party’s J&K and Ladakh in-charge, Tarun Chugh, wrapped up his two-day Kashmir visit on Wednesday.

Before leaving, he addressed senior party workers and assured them of corruption-free government.

“We are hopeful that people will choose BJP for their development and to save humanity in Kashmir,” he said adding that Kashmir is a place where Buddhists, Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Sikhs live together.

Chugh arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday to review preparedness for DDC elections. He addressed two meetings and met some delegations.