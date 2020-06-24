Multiple anti-militancy operations in Srinagar, South Kashmir, North Kashmir

A massive combing operation to search for militants is underway in Harwan area in the outskirts of Srinagar. Searches were also carried out in Batamaloo area of Srinagar city on Wednesday.

The operation in Harwan forests has been launched by 20-Rashtriya Rifles. Sources said the soldiers fired warning shots soon after the search was started. “They have some inputs and operation has been launched against militants,” a police official told the . The operation was underway when this report was being filed.

On Tuesday security forces busted a militant hideout in the area and recovered arms and ammunition, officials said.

On Wednesday evening, police and paramilitary forces launched a cordon and search operation in Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Reports said that joint parties carried out search of scores of residential houses. However nothing was found.

A report said that local youths pelted stones on police and paramilitary forces during the searches.

Search operations launched in several villages of south Kashmir:

The security forces have further intensified the anti-militancy operations in south Kashmir. On Wednesday, cordon and search operations were launched in at least four places.

“The day started with searches in Trenz village in Zainapora area of Shopian by army’s 44 RR, special operation group of police (SOG) and 178 Bn CRPF,” a police official said.

He said searches continued for several hours, but nothing was found.

Another search operation, the police official said, was carried simultaneously in Sugan village of same Zainapora belt.

“Searches were also carried in Peerbal and Sadoora villages of Kulgam district,” the police official said.

He said as nothing was found, these operations were also called off.

The security forces have carried out at least 12 anti-militancy operations this month in south Kashmir in which 34 militants have been killed.

ALTAF BABA adds from Kupwara:

The security forces continued the search operation against militants for the second in Lolab, Kupwara.

SSP Kupwara Shari Ram Amberkar said that the search operation has been further intensified, however, there has been no fresh contact with the militants.

Security forces launched the massive search operation in Lolab forests of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district after a brief exchange of fire with militants on Tuesday morning.

The searches were carried out after security forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the area.