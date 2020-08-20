Multiple landslides block highway

Multiple landslides blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Thursday forcing suspension of all vehicular traffic on the road.

The landslides due to heavy rains in Jammu division struck the highway near Panthyal, Ramsu, Morh, Ghori, and Battery Chasma at around 8am leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, a traffic department official said.

“The road clearance agencies swung into action and efforts are on to reopen the highway,” officials said.

The road remained blocked for the full day.

Police said that the LMVs were diverted from Ramban through Maitra. “The road will remain closed for the night,” they said, adding that traffic had been stopped at Uhampur and Banihal keeping in view the condition of the road.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic, National Highway Ramban said that continuous triggering of the landslides at Panthyal was hampering the road restoration work.

It may be mentioned that the traffic on the highway has been restricted to one way only to be allowed alternatively from Srinagar and Jammu in view of the ongoing work on four-laning.