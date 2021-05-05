Muslim driver sets example of communal harmony by cremating destitute woman

In a classic case of communal harmony, Mir Ahmed, an ambulance driver, cremated a homeless woman in Mendhar, here today. The woman died of coronavirus in Mendhar sub district hospital.

The unidentified woman who was also mentally unsound was found suffering with respiratory distress on a road in Mendhar two days ago and was taken to sub district hospital Mendhar by police and civil society members where she was under treatment and died on Wednesday morning.

“The woman was unknown with no relatives here, and in present pandemic situation, no one from any side came forward for her last rites and cremation. A Muslim ambulance driver, Mir Ahmed, serving in Jammu and Kashmir health and family welfare department volunteered and conducted last rites of woman and her cremation,” officials said.

They said that pandemic is getting worsened with even performance of the last rites of victims getting difficult.